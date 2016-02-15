Designed for the Turkish shipyard by H2 Yacht Design two years ago, the Bilgin 155 is the most recent vessel of the Bilgin displacement line with a beam of 9.20 metres and a draft of 2.45 metres - engineered to be used for unrestricted coastal and offshore cruising around Europe, the Mediterranean, Atlantic and the Caribbean.

The Bilgin 155 offers superb accommodation and amenities for her guests in comfort, style and elegance. This 46.8 metre super yacht has 4 guest cabins, 2 master cabins with steam baths, one captain’s cabin and four crew cabins. She has more to offer such as two saloons, a spacious sun deck area, beach club and a garage, which can be both used as tender storage and living area.

There is also a shell door for tender launching and a transom door for the beach club on aboard. The jacuzzi on board will supply her guests with additional comfort and relaxation. Her crucial entertainment was supplied by Harman Kardon. She also has two tender boats and two jet-skies.

Designed for an optimum combination of sailing performance and comfort, her specifications are truly impressive. Powered by two CAT C32 1450bhp 2300 rpm Marine Diesel Engines, she is expected to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots. The navigation equipment will be fitted in accordance with regulations A1+A2+A3 unrestricted navigation.

Luxury yacht builder Bilgin is also working on another super yacht project on spec with a few interior and exterior changes to the mentioned above. Codenamed BILGIN 156, she was also created by H2 Yacht Design and will be ready on spec within on season 2017.