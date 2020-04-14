The Turkish yard has announced that the flagship build is on track for delivery this summer, despite challenges presented by the global situation, and indeed surpassed performance expectations while sailing the shores of Istanbul.

The first stage of sea trials, designed to test the yacht’s twin MTU engines, went smoothly, with Tatiana achieving her expected maximum speed of 19+ knots. Bilgin also reported on the yacht’s exceptionally ‘smooth driving behaviour’, cementing the yard’s prestigious position as an increasingly prominent superyacht builder on the global stage.

To look at, Tatiana is certainly a head-turner; while retaining some distinctive features of Bilgin’s previous builds, the combination of rich marble, macassar ebony and eucalyptus onboard this stylish 80m truly set her apart from the crowd and serve to highlight her exceptionally unique character.

Emrecan Özgün, CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design, comments, "With her design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding a high dosage of design clichés. The increase in living areas normally results in bulky designs. The Bilgin 263 has a design attitude that will dominate the yachting sector around the world. This will clearly make her a trendsetter among steel-aluminum superyachts of today."

And with interiors crafted by Jonny Horsfield and his accomplished team at H2 Yacht Design, Tatiana’s interiors do not fail to compare. Jonny brought to life the owner’s wishes for a contemporary, spacious feel, supplemented by large spa and beach club aft. “The client is a very experienced yacht owner and had a very clear concept of the yacht… We tried to bring a crisp and contemporary feel by using rich palette of colours. Also, the exterior decks have a rich warm theme that completes this design approach. Overall, we are very proud to see a stunning interior that complements the modern lifestyle perfectly.”

Tatiana is joined by two more units of the Bilgin 263 series, currently in-build and scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022. Aside from Unique Yacht Design’s eye-catching exterior handiwork, the line is notable for its eco-friendly mission: featuring a special exhaust system providing 100% clean air emissions. Tatiana is also built to be fully compliant with IMO Tier III certification.