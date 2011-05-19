With both exterior and interior designs by Joachim Kinder, the Bilgin 145 model is built with cold moulded technology and finished with epoxy fibre.

The vessel is powered by twin 2735hp Blue Line MTU engines and is expected to boast a cruising speed of 16 knots, and a top speed of 20 knots.

Additionally, it has gross tonnage of around 453 GRT and net tonnage at half load of approximately 270 tones.

The Istanbul-based shipyard is also currently in the process of constructing two other yachts: the 40m Superyacht M and the 160 Bilgin Classic yacht.