The Bilgin 145 model superyacht is just one of three superyachts to be launched by the yard this year; built with cold moulded technology and finished with epoxy fibre to match the impressive exterior designs of Joachim Kinder, the designer who is also responsible for her interior styling.

Powered by twin 2735hp Blue Line MTU engines, Tatiana's engineers estimate she will be able to maintain a cruising speed of 16 knots and reache a top speed of 20 knots.

Bilgin Yachts is also planning on launching two other yachts currently under construction at the shipyard; consisting of the 40m Superyacht M, taking place just before the launch of the 160 Bilgin Classic yacht.