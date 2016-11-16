Styled by Unique Yacht Design, the 263-foot superyacht will be built to ABS classification and LY3 compliant, making her the largest superyacht launched in Turkey.

The hull of the second Bilgin 263 project is 50% complete, however the hull of the first project – signed in 2015 - is 75% complete, and construction of the aluminium superstructure will begin imminently.

“We are extremely happy about the appeal of the Bilgin 263 series,” says İsmail Şengün, Bilgin’s CEO, “We are also very honoured by the confidence that another of our existing clients has put in us to delivery such an exceptional vessel, which undoubtedly, along with the first 80 metre, will bring Bilgin Yachts to another level.”

With an interior style by H2 Yacht Design, the new Bilgin 263 joins a fleet of construction projects underway in Istanbul, with two units of the 48 metre Bilgin 156 series currently available for sale.