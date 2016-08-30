The manifesto of the International SeaKeepers Society is to work with the yachting community to promote oceanographic research, conservation, and education; providing yacht owners and crew the unique opportunity to advance marine sciences and to raise awareness about global ocean issues.

The gift of a 57’ (17.3m) commuter yacht by Billy Joel not only stands as a generous gesture, but a reflection of the reach behind The International Seakeepers society.

This reach means that the SeaKeepers Society is comprised of significant leaders who believe that protecting the world’s oceans is the key to protecting the global environment.

Society members understand that the ocean is a keystone to live on earth and, as such, the Society as a whole is dedicated to creating tangible solutions that will address the plight of the oceans. Its motto is, “Research, Educate, Protect and Restore.”

“The International SeaKeepers Society greatly appreciates such a generous gesture by Mr. Billy Joel to support an incredibly worthy cause,” said Chairman of the Board of The International SeaKeepers Society Michael Moore. SeaKeepers President/CEO added Richard Snow added “We are forever grateful for this donation and would like to thank yacht broker Bruce Leffers of Northrop & Johnson for assisting to make this happen.”

“When the situation is right, it is an honor to help support an outstanding charity like SeaKeepers,” said Group President of Northrop & Johnson Bruce Leffers.