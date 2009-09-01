The future of the 49 metre Trinity yacht will be decided by the market, with her owner yet to decide if he will keep his much-loved 41 metre Lurssen Blind Date, or instead make use of his new build.

Until then, both yachts are being offered for sale; Blind Date is listed with Peter Insull.

Blind Date II was previously priced at US$34.95 million and is currently located in Mississippi, USA.