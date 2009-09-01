Blind Date II ups her price with IYC and Peter Insull
To reflect her standing as an immaculate new superyacht having just touched the water, motor yacht Blind Date II has increased her sale price.
The future of the 49 metre Trinity yacht will be decided by the market, with her owner yet to decide if he will keep his much-loved 41 metre Lurssen Blind Date, or instead make use of his new build.
Until then, both yachts are being offered for sale; Blind Date is listed with Peter Insull.
Blind Date II was previously priced at US$34.95 million and is currently located in Mississippi, USA.