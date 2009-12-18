Bliss launched by Yachting Developments

Bliss features exterior styling by Dubois Naval Architecture and Yacht Design, and interior design by Design Unlimited.



The vessel’s immaculate, minimalist interior has a striking colour scheme with splashes of bright orange, and features high gloss painted surfaces, gloss timber floors and white leather upholstery.

Award winning superyacht builder Yachting Developments began the construction of Bliss 24 months ago, from the carbon fibre Eglass hull through to the interior cabinetry and the onboard systems. All of which were manufactured by the Yachting Development's specialist in-house teams.

Bliss is technologically advanced, with glass bridge computer technology used throughout the vessel’s management systems.

During sea trials, Bliss demonstrated an impressive turn of speed, hitting 16 knots under sail in flat water. Much of the performance is attributed to the vessel’s lightweight composite hull.

Sailing yacht Bliss is built to meet the highest superyacht standards including Germanischer Lloyd +100A5 Unlimited - Sailing Yacht, MC Machinery Class, and MCA LY code.

Bliss will shortly leave New Zealand to cruise the south pacific, including Tahiti where she will be available for charter.

