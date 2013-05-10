With a sleek exterior and classic interior by H2 Yacht Design, expert construction by Blohm + Voss and project management by Dörries Maritime Services, the build time of this fully custom superyacht will have only been three years come her delivery at the end of 2013.

Unique features on board include an impressive 15m x 3m indoor pool with raising dance floor, as well as a substantial helicopter deck. Accommodations consisting of a duplex master cabin, two VIP cabins and three guest cabins are laid out for a total of 14 guests and 24 crew.

The 82m steel and aluminium yacht is classed to Lloyd’s SS Code and MCA LY2 whilst twin 2300kW MTU engines will assure a top speed of 18 knots and a range of up to 6,000nm at 12 knots.

“The owner’s desire to work with the shipyard has turned out to be a winning solution and we are looking forward to another collaboration with the shipyard soon,” says Werner Dörries, CEO of Dörries Maritime Services.