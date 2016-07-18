Filling the two management positions only two weeks after announcing the initiative with La Ciotat Shipyard, Blohm + Voss is well underway with plans for the new maintenance and refit yard dedicated to yachts over 80 metres - now scheduled to start operations by November 2016.

Fred van Beers, Chief Executive Officer at Blohm+Voss: “We are filling these key positions with familiar faces. We know both Jean-Gabriel Tridon and Dieter Pladeck well and know that they have what it takes to master this challenging position as part of our current growth strategy."

Jean-Gabriel Tridon - Managing Director for Blohm + Voss Megayacht refit facilities in La Ciotat

French citizen Jean-Gabriel Tridon was strongly connected with the yachting industry after a career in refit and maintenance. A Master Mariner, Jean-Gabriel Tridon worked at sea and ashore for companies such as Hapag-Lloyd, Meyer Werft and then Blohm+Voss as Dock Operations Coordinator from 2009 to 2011, then as a Construction Manager from 2011 to 2014.

“He also has excellent communication skills in French, German and English,” explains Fred van Beers, “and will be able to translate customer demands into quality deliveries in La Ciotat as is expected from Blohm+Voss.”

Jean-Gabriel Tridon now takes his experience into his new role as Managing Director of the Blohm+Voss refit facilities in La Ciotat.

Dieter Pladeck - Finance Director for Blohm + Voss Megayacht refit facilities in La Ciotat

Qualified banker and a graduate economist, Dieter Pladeck studied economic sciences at the Rhur Univeristy in Bochum, Germany, before working for various companies within the ThyssenKrupp group before joining Blohm + Voss in 1998. Dieter Pladeck has been the Head of Finance and Accounting and General Manager, before being made Finance Director of the Blohm + Voss Megayacht refit facilities in La Ciotat.

“I am very excited about rejoining Blohm+Voss in the heart of the Mediterranean,” comments Jean-Gabriel Tridon. “The goal is clear: we want to get the facility ready for our customers as soon as possible. Our main focus within the first months will therefore be to set up the facility and the local organisation, and to build a strong network of local suppliers to get the job done.”