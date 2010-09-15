Following on from the B+V 110m ‘Fast’ and the B+V 120m ‘MY/X’, the next project to be presented is the 111m Vintage motor yacht. Building on previously designed custom yachts, Blohm + Voss is allowing clients to profit from their expertise in new build.

The 111m Vintage links classical hull lines of yachts of the 1930’s with state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturing techniques. The harmonic outer styling features a distinctive traditional sheer and continuing deck, connecting the bow-sprit with the classical shaped cruiser stern.

Her characteristic rudimentary features of an important epoch of yacht design are also the backwards leaned funnels and the sideways arranged air intakes, while the bulbous bridge wings and the forward deck hoods implement modern design elements.

With a helicopter landing pad, large tender bays and space on-board for two large classical, davit-launched picnic tenders, and a special viewing platform with lift access, the 111m Vintage is a sophisticated and classically designed superyacht with enviable style.

The Vintage Superyacht holds space for 2 owners, 12 guests and 25 crew aboard her well laid-out interior. One entire deck is dedicated to the owner’s large residential suite in the forward part which includes a large bedroom, his and her bathroom and respective dressing areas as well as a private dining room and a private gym. Facing towards aft, the private owner’s lounge also has direct access to the open pool area.

The Main deck, up to 12 guests can be accommodated in four luxurious guest cabins and two VIP cabins.

This stunning yacht has been designed for comfortable and reliable worldwide cruising in a contemporary interpretation on the style of the early yachts of the 1930’s.