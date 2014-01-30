Graceful is perhaps one of the most fittingly named vessels on the waters today, thanks to its graceful exterior lines and a similarly elegant interior.

We sat down with Patrick Coote, Sales & Marketing Director at Blohm + Voss, to discuss Graceful at the Superyachts.com Top 100 event in London, since the yacht was the largest new entry into last year’s list.



“She was launched at the very end of last year and will be delivered to the owner at the beginning of this year,” he began by telling us. “She’s a graceful looking yacht. She’s got a very, very interesting design – designed for use predominantly in colder climates, which is very unusual if you look at the superyacht world in general.

“Not so much an explorer type, but whereas most yachts are designed for enjoying the sun, beach clubs, and being on the water, this is more about living inside the boat. She has for instance a 15-metre indoor swimming pool which is very unusual. We’ve seen it on yachts of much bigger size, but on an 82-metre, a 15-metre pool is a pretty spectacular feature.

“The floor raises up so it can become a dancefloor. There’s some very interesting design innovations on Graceful.”

You can watch the full video interview with Patrick Coote above this article.