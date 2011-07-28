Put together after the successful collaboration on the 96m superyacht Palladium, delivered last year, Blohm + Voss and Michael Leach have teamed up again.

All we know of this new concept is that it will be an 88m superyacht which is designed to fulfil MCA regulations and does not exceed 3000GT.

Whilst details are still being kept closely guarded, in true Blohm + Voss style, full details are set to be revealed during the Monaco Yacht Show; running from the 21st – 24th of September 2011.