A statement from the yard today reported that [Fred van Beers] main focus within Blohm+Voss will be on developing the luxury yacht side of the German yard’s business. He will also work to strengthen the leading position of Blohm+Voss in general repairs and conversions with a specific focus for cruise ships and vessels for the off-shore industry.

Fred van Beers (52) has held senior leadership positions in the maritime industry for more than 15 years. He joins Blohm+Voss from his current position as Vice President Services Northern Europe at Wärtsilä, the global leader in complete lifecycle power solutions for the maritime industry and energy markets with a presence in more than 70 countries.

Fred van Beers is a qualified ship engineer, went to sea for four years, and has led all stages of design, engineering, production and aftermarket services. He has a proven track record in delivering profitable sales growth. Throughout his career at Wärtsilä and his positions in various maritime industry organisations in the Netherlands and Europe, Fred van Beers built up an extensive international network within the community of yacht and ship owners, yacht designers, shipyards and the maritime supply industry. For the past 20 years delivery of systems and services for yachts has been part of Fred van Beers his responsibilities.

"I admire Blohm+Voss for having delivered some of the most iconic yachts over the last 80 years – ranging from the 'Savarona' delivered in 1931 to the 'Graceful' in 2014. I am committed to highest quality engineering and project management. I share Blohm+Voss' strategic vision and look forward to further developing the business with my new colleagues”, said Fred van Beers.

Dr Herbert Aly joined Blohm+Voss as a Managing Director in 2004 and became Spokesman of the Management Board in 2008. He successfully focused the business on the three areas: cruise ships, off-shore units and yachts. Dr Aly initiated the change of ownership in 2012 when Blohm+Voss’ civil business was acquired by funds advised by Star Capital Partners and the members of the management team. Under the new ownership and as part of thes trategic development of the company, the product portfolio was expanded and the sales and services business further strengthened.

Ernst von Freyberg, Head of the Supervisory Board of Blohm+Voss, said: “We welcome Fred van Beers. He is an exceptionally skilled leader with a long track record in the maritime industry. As owners, we are committed to a long-term viable growth plan for Blohm+Voss. On behalf of the owners, the supervisory board and the entire team, I would like to thank Dr Herbert Aly for leading Blohm+Voss over the last years."