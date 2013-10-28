Blohm+Voss Launch Superyacht Project Graceful

With a scheduled delivery of the December 2013, Project Graceful today left her building dock and is now preparing for sea trials.

Over the last 18 months, this stunning yacht, designed by H2 Yacht Design, has been fitted out both inside and out by Blohm + Voss in close cooperation with both the owner and Dorries Maritime Services.

With a speed of 17.6 knots and a range of 5,500nm, this superyacht is not only an outstanding edition to the global fleet but a comfortable vessel with ideal cruising capabilities.

One of the many reasons why the owner decided to have the yacht completed by Blohm + Voss was the unique and complex equipment and design characteristics - one of which is a 15 x 3m indoor pool, which can be converted to a dance floor by raising the pool floor.

In addition to a separate owner’s area with a duplex suite and direct access to the sea via a folding balcony, the yacht has two VIP and three guest suites for a further 10 guests.