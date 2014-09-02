The Eidsgaard design studio in London has worked with Blohm+Voss to research and develop a design that incorporates the iconic yard’s unique approach to engineering into a stunning, semi-custom, 80m yacht dubbed the BV80.

The BV80 combines proven engineering with flexibility. While the hull, machinery and superstructure are pre-engineered, there are many areas and elements that can be customized to the owner’s personal requirements. This is not a mere ‘concept’.

Following a long period of detailed, behind-closed-doors planning, the first BV80 is already at an advanced stage of development. Potential owners will be pleasantly surprised by its short lead-time.

The BV80 will be officially unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show but in the meantime, we’ve been given a sneak preview of the design.