Blohm+Voss Chief Executive Officer, Fred van Beers commented: “With our new office in Monaco and this central location in the Mediterranean we are moving our core business closer to our customers; we are now offering more flexibility and tailored life-cycle-services.

The dock in La Ciotat is 200 meters long and 60 meters wide. Our customers now have the choice of utilizing our extensive shipyard facilities in Hamburg or our new base in La Ciotat for large yacht maintenance, refits or conversions.”

Jean-Yves Saussol, Managing Director of La Ciotat Shipyards explains: “We have chosen Blohm+Voss as our trusted partner due to the quality of their business plan, their extensive track-record, the financial strength of the company and its strong desire to work closely with the local community.”

“La Ciotat Shipyards and Blohm+Voss are the perfect match”, explained van Beers. “The location is ideal for us because it offers excellent facilities, highly-qualified local craftsmen and an extensive local supplier network for the megayacht industry.

In return, we will bring additional business to the yard with our focus on the 80m+ sector and our reputation for undertaking complex refits on time and on budget. We look forward to cooperating closely with La Ciotat Shipyards and the local community to support them in developing a strong local foothold in La Ciotat as well as a worldwide reputation for the maintenance and refit of megayachts.”

With a large dry-dock and neighbouring workshop, the development is already embedded with an existing shipyard. This is where Blohm+Voss is planning on bring superyachts over 80 metres, with operations planned to start in November 2016.