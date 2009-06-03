Based in La Spezia, Blue Eyes will be available for summer 2009 charter in the East and West Mediterranean. Captain Danilo del Biano and his friendly crew of 6 would recommend a cruise along the Ligurian coast to Sardinia, heading back along the French Riviera.

During special events and from June 15th to September 15th, a higher rate of EURO 138,000 per week will apply, while all other dates for Blue Eyes will be made available at the EURO 125,000 per week rate.