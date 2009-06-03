Blue Eyes works her magic on the charter market
Recent addition to the Mortola Yacht & Ship Brokers fleet, Blue Eyes is a Mediterranean stunner with plenty of room to spare.
Based in La Spezia, Blue Eyes will be available for summer 2009 charter in the East and West Mediterranean. Captain Danilo del Biano and his friendly crew of 6 would recommend a cruise along the Ligurian coast to Sardinia, heading back along the French Riviera.
During special events and from June 15th to September 15th, a higher rate of EURO 138,000 per week will apply, while all other dates for Blue Eyes will be made available at the EURO 125,000 per week rate.
"The 42 metre beauty known as Blue Eyes is set to cruise the Mediterranean in sumptuous style"