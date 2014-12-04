Founded and creative by Jarvis Smith, in association with PQ Magazine, this glamorous green carpet awards ceremony honours those who have demonstrated the importance of sustainability.

The award, quite rightly, provided to the BLUE Marine Foundation was for ‘the charity or NGO in the environment / sustainability sector that’s really shaking this up – and getting results where they matter most.’

Impressed with the amount that BLUE has achieved in the short time it has been running, the judges gave this award to the only marine charity represented at the event.

“When Charles Clover accepted the award he said that it was our 'sheer tenacity' that had enabled us to help increase the amount of ocean under protection in the world and create the UK's first fully documented sustainable fishery,” explains a report from the BLUE Marine Foundation. “We'd like to thank all our friends and supporters for helping us to get this far. We hope that this award will carry us on a wave to achieve even more in the coming year.”