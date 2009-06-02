The accreditation allows the holder to operate Jet Skis and Waverunners while on charter without supervision from a professional.

Whether prior to departure in one of the broker?s training centres, or while aboard a luxury yacht charter, guests can earn the qualification within one day.

The courses are designed to assist with driving skills, rules of the sea and important safety issues to ensure candidates are aware of the responsibilities involved when driving a Jet Ski while still benefiting from all the joy of superyacht toys.

The broker is offering a one day course that can be taken prior to a yacht charter which provides the holder with an internationally recognized qualification valid for five years.

Alternatively, guests can be trained by a crewmember holding a Personal Watercraft Instructor (PWI) Certificate while onboard their luxury yacht charter, provided it meets all RYA criteria and can be registered as a RYA offshore training centre. Guests will qualify for a one year certificate from this training that will only be valid onboard the issuing yacht.

Anyone over 12 years of age can participate in the PYC course which involves time spent partly learning theory and partly at sea. The PYC course costs ?395 within Europe. Crewmembers can participate in a PWI course for ?990, with duration of three days.