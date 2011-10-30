With hundreds of yachts on display, its only right for one of the world’s leading brokerage houses to bring some of the finest examples of superyacht engineering and styling on the water. IYC are exhibiting Acadia, Anjilis, Carpe Diem II, Easy, Four Aces, Harbour Island, Mia Elise, Mi Sueño, Sea Owl, Party of Six, Party’s Over, Thirteen, Tranquility, Tuscan Sun, Wheels, Zoom Zoom Zoom; perfectly matching the grandeur of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

When asked about IYC’s flotilla of yachts at the show, Bob stated, “I’ll steal a famous movie line which is totally out context which is ‘It’s the stuff that dreams are made of’. IYC’s representation of 16 megayachts, anything from up a sport fishing boat all the way up to 200 footers is a great representation for the industry here and we’re expecting a fantastic show.”

IYC has also undergone a complete rebranding operation to keep up the ever evolving Superyacht Industry, representing a new logo and style according to the mantra, “out with the old and in with the blue”.

“I’ve always been one to be on the cutting edge of innovation and rebranding,” explains Bob. “We took a look at our branding and felt it was a little less neo than we like it to be. We also pulled a lot of the black hue out of our ads and replaced it with the royal blue which is more representative of the sea.”

To coincide with the new look, Bob Saxon has introduced a new introspective approach to his company and will be aiming his attentions on ‘re-emerging markets’ after a very positive exhibition at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show last month.

International Yacht Collection have the central agency on an astounding number of breath-taking superyachts, and with the 2011 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show now in full swing; I’m sure it won’t be long until we hear more positive news from Bob Saxon.