Bob Saxon Joins HMY Yachts

“Bob’s expertise in the yacht charter industry is unparalleled. He has over 40 years of experience and has served as Executive Director of the Florida Yacht Brokers Association and President of the International Yacht Brokers Association. He has been the dominant force in the yacht charter arena, and we are thrilled to have him aboard,” says Steve Moynihan, President of HMY Yachts.

Delighted with the move, Saxon comments, “HMY Yachts is a true powerhouse. It’s clear that HMY understands the pivotal role that yacht charter can play in introducing the customer to the yachting lifestyle and potential ownership. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the HMY team to create a yacht charter experience for global clientele.”

HMY Yachts Charter Division offers a full range of charter services for yacht owners seeking charter management and marketing representation, as well as clients who desire chartering a professionally crewed luxury yacht. HMY Yachts is the vital knowledgeable link between charter clients and their ideal yacht charter experience.

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, HMY Yacht Sales is a leading broker in the US with firms in 10 locations across Florida as well as Charleston and South Carolina. Specialising in Viking Yachts, Princess Yachts and Cruisers Yachts, HMY reports that it sells around 475 yachts per year.