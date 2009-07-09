Following the Bolici principle of finding the perfect blend of elegance and technology in their vessels, the 156 Alloy will have a fast ocean-going capacity as well as a stylish interior and exterior design.

Her interior space will be enhanced by a strong flow of natural light aimed to improve the quality of life onboard. Amongst her six cabins will be four VIP suites and two guest suites all with en suite bathrooms.

The master stateroom will be located in the bow of the main deck and feature a foldaway terrace, play room, private office, large wardrobe and a double bathroom.

The crew will be accommodated in the bow, while a gym will be located aft giving access to the sea via a garage door. The main deck is home to the cockpit, living room, walk-through, galley, crew mess pantry and dayhead.

The Bolici 156 Alloy will also boast a number of generous outdoor spaces. The flydeck is equipped with a dining area, dayroom, side terraces, a sunbathing area and storage compartments.

One level above on the sundeck will be found a Jacuzzi or small swimming pool and large entertaining spaces that can be used for sunbathing or party-hosting.

The design of her yacht paths reflects privacy for the owner and guests. The Bolici 156 will be powered by either two MTU 16 V 4000 M91 engines or by two MTU 16V 4000 M90.