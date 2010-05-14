Boston Yacht Haven is a modern marina, which offers 100 newly-renovated berths, accommodating yachts of up to 300 feet as well as an acclaimed 10-room boutique hotel. As part of this management agreement, IGY will oversee all marina operations at the property.



The Boston Yacht Haven is situated at Boston’s historic North End on Commercial Wharf. The location is just steps from Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market; the New England Aquarium and Boston’s financial district.

Surrounded by a bustling nightlife and attractions in Boston, the marina provides a secure and convenient base for yachts seeking to cruise Cape Cod and the surrounding areas.

In its first season under new ownership and management, Boston Yacht Haven has been upgraded to provide the finest facilities and service in the region for yachts of all sizes, including the addition of 480 Volt power supplied at both 200 and 100 amps to service larger vessels.

“We are pleased to welcome Boston Yacht Haven to the IGY family,” said Tom Mukamal, President of IGY. “The marina at Boston Yacht Haven is one of the finest facilities in New England and is an exciting addition to the IGY marina portfolio.”

IGY will be bringing its signature mega yacht service and expertise to the facility. Brian Deher, the General Manager at IGY’s Yacht Club at Isle de Sol and Simpson Bay Marina, will be serving as the General Manager of Boston Yacht Haven for this summer season, ensuring that guests receive the same quality of service as they are accustomed to at IGY facilities in the Caribbean.