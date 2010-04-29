Sailing yacht Valquest is brand new and never before used, featuring a sleek and sporty look, a metallic silver hull, clean deck and a low profile wheelhouse. “She has been specifically designed for long range cruise,” explains YPI Broker Matt Albert, “equipped with a high fuel tank capacity, a standing height engine room, spacious storage and in-deck winches with easy access to all technical installations”.

Built to Lloyds and MCA specifications, S/Y Valquest is also equipped with dual head stays, a roll-away boom with captive winches enabling all sail handling systems and hydraulically operated running backstays. Twin-prow anchors on the bow also enable the yacht to fixed and steady in all locations.

The interior of sailing yacht Valquest features a modern design with a high-quality mahogany and white leather finish throughout. The layout comprises of a large, luxurious Master stateroom and three further guest suites located in the aft section. Valquest's large, split-level salon provides athe focal point for the living space. Forward, and completely separate from the guest areas, teh superyacht offers accommodation for six crew members.

Charter sailing yacht Valquest

Valquest is also available for charter through YPI.

Summer High Season: Euro 89,000

Summer Low Season: Euro 79,000