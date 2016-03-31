We take a closer look at the story behind this intrepid explorer, the lifestyle on board, and how she plans to plot new courses across the world during her new charter itinerary with Camper & Nicholsons.

The Evolution of an Explorer

This 1970s ex Soviet Military Icebreaker was rebuilt as an explorer by her previous Owner; however, current Owner Jan Verkerk has taken this project to a new level. Legend was rebuilt to push the boundaries of exploration and unlock Polar regions for true adventurers in complete luxury.

“I wanted to create a vessel that could go anywhere in the world,” explains Owner Jan Verkerk, “but also provide the luxuries that have become standard in the superyacht industry.”

Legend is optimised to break through iceberg-strewn waters, while her 4-metre diameter propeller generates enough torque to push her bow up on to the ice. A 50mm thick solid steel block ‘ice knife’ above the propeller cuts ice like a sword before it ever reaches the hull or propeller.

The rebuild also involved the creation of additional deck spaces in order to offer areas for relaxation, as well as crane equipment for the vast array of water toys, including a luxurious submarine for underwater exploration, and a fully-classified helicopter deck. She also boasts an outstanding new swim platform and large swimming pool / Jacuzzi.

The capabilities of Legend are unparalleled, and the exterior style by Icon Yachts and Diana Yacht Design works with the new décor to create the perfect platform for adventure. Her re-styled interior offers spacious accommodation for up to 26 guests, including a vast master suite. Her large formal dining area and bar are ideal for social gatherings whilst cruising the Poles, while boasting a fitness area, movie theatre, medical suite and other outstanding facilities.

Experiencing True Adventure

Now finishing her refit across April and scheduled for delivery in June, Legend is now preparing to set sail across the globe offering charter guests exceptional ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences.

After her delivery, Legend will travel to Northern Europe to begin a busy charter season which is already seeing bookings before she leaves the Icon Yachts shipyard. Her new base of operations will be in Bergen, Norway, where she will transit to the Falkland Islands in October.

From here, she will head to the Antarctic to break ice and witness one of the last truly untouched areas of the world while offering the full spectrum of superyacht hospitality to guests. South Georgia is on the itinerary as is the contrasting waters of Southern South America from November to February 2017.

The first few months of 2017 will see Legend transit from Norway to the Arctic, before hosting Heli-skiing experiences in Greenland. Managed by Camper & Nicholsons, this is an adventurous charter experience for those in want of new stories to tell.