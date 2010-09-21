As the Official Online Broadcast Media Partner of the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, Superyachts.com will be filming exclusive interviews, publishing breaking industry news, and capturing video footage onboard a selection of the most luxurious superyachts in the world. News, features and videos will be released continuously throughout the event on Superyachts.com as well as being sent out in nightly newsletter round-ups.

Breaking News Centre and Interview Studio

The Breaking News Centre and Interview Studio (located at Jetée Nord QN20) will be the epicentre for broadcasting news coverage from the Monaco Yacht Show. This service is available to all superyacht industry professionals to announce newsworthy stories and new developments during the show as they occur.

With over 30 video interviews already scheduled with brokers such as YPI, Merle Wood and IYC; designers such as Donald Starkey, Tim Heywood and Espen Øino; and shipyards such as Lürssen, Oceanco and Perini Navi, our Interview Studio will provide unparalleled access to key superyacht industry figures and celebrities at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Visiting the Monaco Yacht Show

If you are planning on attending the Monaco Yacht Show, we would like to invite you to visit the Superyachts.com stand. We are located at Darse Sud QS8.