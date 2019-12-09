For Benetti, a timeless icon of excellence with the skills to combine great tradition with refinement in an exclusive all-Italian product, its sponsorship of the exhibition “Modigliani e l’avventura di Montparnasse. Capolavori dalle collezioni Netter e Alexandre” is no coincidence. By celebrating the work of Livorno native Amedeo Modigliani, Benetti identifies and demonstrates the parallels existing between the artist’s profoundly Italian culture and the style of its yachts, which has always been influenced by the dictates of art.

The common thread tying Benetti to this event is the love of beauty represented by a master artist like Amedeo Modigliani, taken together with the powerfully international outlook of a man who brought Renaissance art to a worldwide audience, and a shipyard that is in the process of conquering all five continents with its yachts.



The exhibition, which is the city of Livorno’s way of paying tribute to one of the most famous artists of all time, marking the centenary of his death at only 36 on January 24, 1920, is organized by the municipality of Livorno together with the Restellini Institute, Paris, and with the participation of Fondazione Livorno. Furthermore, the exhibition is curated by Marc Restellini with the coordination of Sergio Risaliti and offers to the public the opportunity to admire 26 Modigliani’s works including paintings and drawings.



Entering the exhibition, visitors will be welcomed with a surprise by a 1:50 scale model of the Benetti 58-meter Sunday.