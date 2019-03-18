Q. It’s been a while since we last spoke - what’s the update at Bernard Gallay?

A. We’ve had a tremendous start to 2019, beginning the year with the completion of several major sales. We’re also celebrating the opening of BGYB Auckland and welcoming Guillaume Gosse as our representative in New Zealand. We wanted BGYB to be present in that part of the world during the next America’s Cup event whilst also providing assistance to our clients for new constructions and refits over there. BGYB Doha will also soon be up and running, with Maceij Fisher as our representative there.

Q. You recently added M/Y Sexy Fish to the charter fleet, it’s an exciting addition. Can you tell us more about her?

A. SEXY FISH is a stylish go-anywhere yacht with a transatlantic range. She is new to the charter market and is a characterful and award-winning addition to our charter fleet.

Q. You have a number of classic sailing yachts for sale at the moment - can you run us through the inventory?

A. We currently have three large classic yachts currently for sale. ATLANTIC, she is the replica of legendary ATLANTIC which was launched in 1903, MARIQUITA is one of the most iconic yachts in the history of the sport and ELEONARA, an exact replica of the schooner Westward launched in 1910. We’ve also got a number of smaller classic yachts such as LASSE a 2/3 Bermudan Cutter Sloop used by the French film director René Clément in his 1960 film "Purple Noon," starring famous French actor Alain Delon, taking the name "Marge" for the production.

Q. Are you finding the market for sailing yachts active at present?

A. Yes, the beginning of 2019 has been a lively period for sales. I’m not quite sure why but the market has been far more active than last year.

Q. You recently sold Damawhil and Ocean’s Seven 2; these are two magnificent sales - can you tell us about them?

A. DAMAWHIL and OCEAN’s SEVEN2 are both sailing yachts for going around the world. DAMAWHIL been around the globe with her owner as captain and just two crew. This is unusual for a yacht such as herself but the owner is an extremely experienced sailor and had all the yacht’s systems designed for the purpose of being sailed shorthanded. The new owner is taking a similar approach although does not intend to skipper DAMAWHIL. He was pleased to find her in perfect condition, having purchased a simple yet comfortable and good looking yacht.

OCEAN’S SEVEN2 is a yacht that we sold 9 years ago to her previous owner, she’s MCA coded as a large yacht. She too has been around the world a number of times. The new owner plans to have her completely refurbished for the summer season.

Q. What can we expect from Bernard Gallay over the coming year?

A. We’re delighted to be celebrating our 25th Anniversary in 2019! We’ll also be launching a new website, developing our motor yacht sales activity and improving our yacht management department.

So with numerous listings and no signs of slowing, we look forward to seeing exactly what the future holds for BGYB...