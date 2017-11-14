Brokerage Update: SuperYachtsMonaco Sells Vitamin

The powerful Nuvolari Lenard design reflects the speed, the grace and the comfort so prevalent on Vitamin, and with an aluminium construction, the lightweight yacht can reach up to 26 knots in total comfort.

One of the finest examples of the PJ120 models on the water, Vitamin was also designed for life on the water, with open deck spaces working with the profile of the yacht for privacy and a subtle, comfortable interior within.

Also styled by Nuvolari Lenard, the interior styling uses reds, woods and whites to create a feeling of home on the water with high-tech AV systems and lifestyle facilities to accommodate the demands of any owner.

This remarkable flybridge superyacht is the latest sales update to come from the SuperYachtsMonaco brokerage house, and we look forward to bringing you more as the close of the year approaches.