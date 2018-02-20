After the huge success of Bartali (WIDER 150), the Italian shipbuilders have learned valuable lessons in terms of progressive technology, battery power and ultra-quiet running.

Installing Cecilia with the latest power management technology was just the first step, as WIDER worked over the last month to introduce new azimuthal pods with counter-rotating propellers - which raise the already award-winning game in terms of noise reduction - as well as powerful electric motors.

“A lot of the work we have completed in recent months is behind the scenes – technical installations in the power generation, pod and technical rooms as well as guest AV systems. This is a significant milestone and means all efforts can now be focused on delivering a top quality finish to the interior outfitting and the final stage of the painting process,” said Stefano Talamonti, WIDER Chief Operations Officer.

Thanks to new photos emerging from the yard, we can see the high-quality work currently underway which hints at another bar-breaking launch from the Italian yacht builders. With the bridge taking shape with all electronics installed - which will consist of touchscreen control of the entire ship - and an engineering package advancing as rapidly as the exterior finishing.

“All of us at the shipyard are aware of the high standards and multiple awards won for the WIDER 150 … the bar was set very high but we have every intention of surpassing it… With a completely different interior design and tweaks to the layout, I am confident that ‘Cecilia’ will be even more successful and demonstrate the versatility of the WIDER shipyard.” said Jeremy Roche, Sales & Marketing Director.

Versatility is indeed a core focus for WIDER, as the 150 proved with undeniably open, diverse and enjoyable onboard areas combined with a silent high-tech demeanour which defined a new yard with only one launch. Here’s to seeing how the second, can raise the bar even further.