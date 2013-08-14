What does the fifth edition of the Perini Navi Cup mean to Perini Navi?

"I think, first and foremost, that The Perini Navi Cup is a consolidation of the longevity of relationships which is the most import prime mover behind Perini Navi’s - and I say this word humbly - success. The fifth Cup is a celebration of that longevity of relationship with the number of owners for whom we have had the privilege of building a number of yachts and, of course, one cannot forget the longevity of relationship with the employees of Perini Navi."



What is the importance of the cup to the “Perini Family” of owners and colleagues?

"We started this Cup specifically to bring everyone together, and today we use the word family often. We didn’t use to, we just were. From a cultural perspective, for us it’s natural that one has a gathering of people who have a very special bond. There are around 60 families of people that own these yachts and we have a special relation with them and we try and nurture that. The single thing that our owners express, on numerous occasions, is that they can choose to do with their time what they wish, but the time they spend with us at the cup represents something really special for them and that’s as good as it can get for a yacht builder to achieve."

Which Perini Navi yachts can we expect to take part in the regatta this year?

"While we started out with a fleet which was going to surpass 20 yachts, some have taken on charters and regrettably can’t attend; however other yachts that weren’t originally participating now are – so we’re going to be around 15 - 16 yachts which is a very healthy fleet. In addition to the number of attending yachts, this edition distinguishes itself for very varied fleet of yachts in attendance – from the 38m Fast Racing Sloop P2 (attending for the first time) to the 88m Maltese Falcon. The 50m Silencio, for example, has taken part in all of the cups to date while another attending yacht is the oldest yacht to be under her original ownership – longevity of relationship…"

What are the conditions looking like for next month’s race in Porto Cervo?

"It's too early to touch wind conditions but from the perspective of the event and its articulation – on a par and better – if the wind is with us we’ll have some great racing days and sponsors will be hosting trophies for respective days of racing. The sponsors – Moncler, Vhernier, Pommery, Axa Yachting Solutions, Icet, Audi, Yacht Capital and China Boating - have really stepped up to the plate this year and it's a testament to the event from a commercial perspective - hosted by the peerless contribution of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda – that helps it be so special. The conditions are all there for this to be a special event."

Superyachts.com will be at the fifth edition of the Perini Navi Cup and look forward to bringing you the news and results of the race, as and when they emerge.