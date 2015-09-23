“We’ve basically got three vessels under construction right now of differing types,” explains Burak. “The 60 metre, which we’re familiar with, like Seahawk, the third we one sold early summer and we actually have number four under construction […] From a delivery perspective we have the 70 metre, which is a far larger vessel, the ketch rig 70 which is a beautiful new line, and the sistership to P2 at the other end of the scale at 38 metres.”

When asked about the revival of the passion behind sailing yachts, the thrill behind the race and whether performance is becoming a focal point in the ongoing design and construction of the Perini Navi fleet, Burak Akgül surmised the beauty of life under sail: “The racing aspect is something that the owners enjoy indulging in, but all the rest we certainly can not afford to take for granted. That is what these boats are about, the luxury, the lifestyle, the cruising and exploring wherever one chooses to take a sailing yacht.”

Watch the above video for more information about the global cruising opportunities of owning a Perini Navi yacht and the group’s hopes for the show with Melek on the docks.