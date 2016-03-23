The Owner, along with designer Luiz De Basto of Miami, visited the shipyard in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to formally begin construction with an “Owner’s First Weld”.

The commemorative plaque aboard the yacht was put in the Owner, which marked the first phase of construction before her scheduled launch in the spring of 2017.

The vessel sports a modern exterior design with contemporary interior styling, all developed by Luiz de Basto, was a reflection of close work with the owner. The brief was to create a stylish, ocean going, long range explorer which is primed for fishing the world’s premier hotspots.

Burger Boat Company, one of the oldest yacht builders in America, is now working toward the launch of this explorer and we look forward to updating as progress continues.