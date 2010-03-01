Burger Boat Company 2010 Rendezvous
Burger Boat Company has announced a record-breaking Rendezvous this year, with twenty-one Burger yachts participating in the event. The 2010 Rendezvous was held on 18th-21st February at The Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, Florida.
The Burger 2010 Rendezvous is held for Burger owners, owner's guests and crew. Yachts of all ages ranging in size from 63' to 153', including a 1958 75' Burger, participated in the successful event.
This year's famous ‘Yacht Hop’ created a synergy of excitement as guests were invited to board fourteen diverse Burger yachts, giving them the opportunity to see the extraordinary interiors in addition to the beautiful exteriors of these timeless yachts.
Special events included social and dining gatherings, which provided a chance to mingle with old friends and make new acquaintances.
The Burger 2010 Rendezvous also provided an open forum for owners and Captains to exchange new information and address various yachting related issues as well as specific yachting maintenance and repair issues with marine industry professionals.
This year's speakers featured representatives from Awlgrip North America, FABCO / CAT, Nautical Structures, Nautica International, Medaire and Freeman Marine.
