Burger Boat Company 2010 Rendezvous

The Burger 2010 Rendezvous is held for Burger owners, owner's guests and crew. Yachts of all ages ranging in size from 63' to 153', including a 1958 75' Burger, participated in the successful event.

This year's famous ‘Yacht Hop’ created a synergy of excitement as guests were invited to board fourteen diverse Burger yachts, giving them the opportunity to see the extraordinary interiors in addition to the beautiful exteriors of these timeless yachts.

Special events included social and dining gatherings, which provided a chance to mingle with old friends and make new acquaintances.

The Burger 2010 Rendezvous also provided an open forum for owners and Captains to exchange new information and address various yachting related issues as well as specific yachting maintenance and repair issues with marine industry professionals.

This year's speakers featured representatives from Awlgrip North America, FABCO / CAT, Nautical Structures, Nautica International, Medaire and Freeman Marine.

