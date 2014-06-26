Custom built in 2005 by Burger Boat Company, Cynthia features is a raised pilothouse yacht boasting an aluminium superstructure with a beam of 7.40 metres, with naval architecture by Don O’Keeffe.

One of the yacht’s most notable features is a curved stairwell leading from the main saloon through to the owner and guest staterooms. The main saloon also has a conversation area aft and a formal dining area forward, while large windows offer impressive views of her surroundings.

The vessel has a cruising speed of 16.00 knots, a maximum speed of 19.00 knots and a range of 2500.00 nautical miles from her 37,850.001 fuel tanks.

She offers accommodation for up to 8 guests across one master stateroom, one queen and two twin guest cabins, and also has space for 5 crew.

M/Y Cynthia was sold by Wes Sanford from renowned yacht brokerage Northrop & Johnson.

Founded in 1863, Burger Boat Company designs and builds custom yachts up to 80 metres in aluminium or steel.