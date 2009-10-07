Besides honouring Burger Boat, the black-tie event was also a major fundraiser for the museum and amongst the highlights of the featured auctions was a package donated by Burger.

The package granted the winner a private cruise for eight aboard the company’s 1939 motor yacht Angus complete with wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as an exclusive tour of Burger’s facilities.

The annual event was attended by Burger family members and company staff including Burger’s President Jim Ruffolo.

“It is truly an honour to be recognized by the Wisconsin Maritime Museum and to be a supporter of such a fine organization,” he said on the night.

Burger Boat Company has been a long-time supporter and currently sponsors the Children’s Waterways Room which is an interactive area allowing museum guests of all ages to experience boating.

Established in 1863, Burger specializes in the design and construction of custom aluminium and/or steel motor yachts up to 60 metres in length.