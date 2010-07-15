Measuring 40m in length, Sea Owl is a stunning Tri-Deck motor yacht with a nautical and traditional interior for a contemporary lifestyle. She is completely customised to suit her owners taste and requirements, using multiple varieties of teak for her flooring and wall panelling alongside unique hand carved wildlife motif’s surrounding the doorways.

Motor yacht Sea Owl’s distinctive green hull and off white superstructure make her highly recognisable where she ventures. A truly eye-catching yacht, Sea Owl’s exterior spaces also provide room for alfresco dining on two separate decks with custom designed and built round tables. A hot tub and outdoor wicker sun lounges provided with their own individual sun canopies, built-in seating and sun pads create inviting spaces for relaxing on the upper deck along with several areas for lounging, reading or watching movies.

Her Main Deck Salon, Dining Room and Sky Lounge link seamlessly with one another by way of a curved elegant staircase fitted with a custom handrail covered in woven leather and brushed nickel fittings all crowned by a skylight which allows sunlight to reflect on the beautiful centre spaces of the vessel. The stairwell ends with an awe-inspiring custom etched glass balustrade at the top of the stairs, perfect for entertaining.

Sea Owl features a luxurious Master Stateroom located forward on the main deck, opening off of a circular foyer into a private office area. This superyacht holds four large guest staterooms with en suite bath which has been customised with selected exotic stone materials alongside four double crew cabins.

With revered designer Andrew Winch responsible for her styling and Burger in control of construction, Sea Owl is a work with great amounts of detail and care put into her design and construction. Sea Owl will be enjoyed by family and friends as their plans include extensively cruising to ports around the world.