“Europeans may not know this … but Abraham Lincoln was actually president when Burger Boat Company started, which is quite significant and it’s been a continuously running company since then,” explains Thom.

In celebration of the US boat builders rich history, Burger has recently announced the new Liberty 42m motor yacht concept which brings the idea of luxury boating back to the owner.

“What we’re doing with Liberty is that it’s a new family of boat,” adds Thom, “and that family of boat is a little bit back to Burger’s roots.”

Taking a sophisticated design approach, the Burger team, in collaboration with Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architect Ltd., created Liberty as the ultimate yacht. At 138’ (42m), she provides everything the active family could want including formal and informal living spaces, exceptional exterior areas for entertaining and easy access to the water for swimming and watersports enjoyment.

For more information on the Burger Boat Company history and the most recent designs emerging from the shipyard, watch the above video.