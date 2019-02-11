The conversation begins in an obvious place. Following the two latest launches from the yard, 31.5m Northland, and the first Burger 48 Cruiser, Blue Boat Home, a 14.63m cruiser, we asked Ron for an update on the yard’s progress. “A second 48 Cruiser, with an interior by De Basto Designs, is currently being completed and will be launched this spring,” he begins.

“Burger also has two commercial vessels under construction and continues to be a destination for winter refit & repair work for vessels of all sizes. In the 2017/2018 winter months, Burger recorded a record amount of refit and repair work on both yachts and commercial vessels,” Ron reports, highlighting a highly active side to the yard which we rarely hear about.

Elsewhere, the yard is still celebrating the success of Northland and rightly so; she is described by the Vice President as “exactly the type of project for which Burger is well suited.” Designed for an owner who had a very specific goal, one which could not be found in the marketplace, Burger was the choice of builder for the Luiz de Basto design, as a result of their “pedigree and capability to bring the design they created to life,” Ron explains. The result? “A perfect example of what Burger is capable of achieving when partnered with ambitious owners and renowned designers.”

So the fleet is certainly growing in both numbers and size. However, it’s not just bespoke yachts that are leaving the shed. Ron notes, “We have also added several commercial vessels to the fleet, ranging in size from 19m to 30m. Burger remains a custom builder of steel and/or aluminum yachts and commercial vessels in sizes to 80m in length,” with commercial build-ability another impressive side to the American-yard that’s often overlooked.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true interview with an all-American brand without asking about the market. “The U.S. market remains strong,” Ron exclaims. “We have seen a significant increase in qualified inquiries in the last six months and believe there will be several new-build opportunities in the near future,” he remarks, adding to a chain of similarly positive responses from the stateside members of the industry in recent months.

He further explains the benefits for an American Owner who chooses to build with a US yard; a long list which includes build pedigree, a reliable team, good resale value and of course, an enjoyable and easily accessible yard for regular visits!

But whatever the future of the American Market, it’s clear that activity at Burger Boat Company is showing no signs of slowing. Ron closes, “Whatever the size, our focus is always placed on applying our ship building experience and expertise to the unique vision and requirements of those with whom we work. Yachting enthusiasts should know that Burger has the credibility they seek and the capability to design, build and deliver the yacht of their dreams.”