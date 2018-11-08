Burger Boat's Bella Una

Yachting is an all-American tradition, and boats hailing from the world-leading market carry with them a guarantee of quality and taste. Burger pride themselves on the delivery of timeless vessels that honour a longstanding seafaring legacy; pride which is felt in every line, angle and curve onboard Bella Una.

This luxury motor yacht was built for an experienced owner, whose commitment to Burger has yielded a total of four builds. She possesses a spacious tri-deck structure, as well as all of the luxurious trimmings that one would expect of a yacht of her standing.

Onboard spaces offer a marriage of comfort and class achieved by a collaboration between Beldin Interiors and the Burger Design Team. The arrangement consists of a main salon decked out with all-American furniture and fittings including a fireplace, piano and formal dining space. Accomodations comprise five lavish cabins for a total of 10 guests, with a glorious master stateroom containing a king size bed and his and hers en suites.

Exterially, Bella Una offers a flybridge that hosts a jacuzzi, plush sun pads, a luxurious wet bar and sociable seating area. She is also notable for a custom aft deck lift to access the swim platform, an elevator servicing all three decks and a commercial gallery.

She is also a vessel of the highest performance capacity and technological capability, installed with Zero Speed stabilizers for a cruising motion so smooth that the rolling of the boat is barely detectable. She is powered by two original Caterpillar 3508B-DITA engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at 14 knots, and possesses excellent fuel economy. Her lines and layout are tailored for a life at sea, and long range capabilities and a Bahamas-friendly draft ensure the ultimate in ease and enjoyment.

With her quintessentially American performance and appearance, Bella Una is to yachts what the Rolls Royce is to cars. This pristinely maintained vessel will undoubtedly make a worthy purchase for an appreciator of craftsmanship, beauty and tradition.