Burger Boat Company and Ivan Erdevicki have developed a design which integrates a number of features usually found on much larger yachts, in addition to a spacious main salon, formal dining room, and a luxuriously unique full-beam master stateroom on the main deck, including his and hers en suite bathrooms and generous walk-in closets.

The main foyer features a grand curving staircase, adding to the general sophistication of the design, which leads to the lower guest accommodations where four well appointed guest staterooms, all with en suites, are located.

Her exterior design elements offer an expansive flybridge and aft deck area for unparalleled al fresco dining with amenities that include a variety of lounging areas, a large hot tub, a fully equipped bar, grilling facilities, concealed exercise equipment and a number of dining spaces.

Below the al fresco dining area is a tender garage, created specifically for the enhanced external deck space and the 19’ tender concealed within; something not many yachts of this size can boast.

The new design will be powered by twin MTU 16V2000 M94 main engines, this new design has a cruising speed of 22 knots and provides an extended range of 2500nm at a speed of 11 knots.

Burger Boat Company’s reliable engineering, combined with Ivan Erdevicki’s expert design style, has produced a design in which the USA shipyard is proud to add to their fleet.