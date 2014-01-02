Measuring 37 metres, the new raised pilot house from Burger Boat Company is available for sale with Burger Yacht Sales at an asking price of $20,000,000.

The Burger 121’s large main salon and dining area is an exceptional space for entertaining or simply relaxing with friends and family. The luxurious full beam main deck owner’s stateroom includes his and hers en suite baths and generous closet space. The main entry foyer makes one feel welcome while the guest accommodations consist of four fully appointed staterooms with en suite baths. An optional guest configuration includes a VIP and two guest staterooms or even a gym.

The galley is designed for efficient use of space and provides ample room for conversing and relaxation. The large pilot house includes a settee and table for those who wish to be a part of the action. Accessed from the pilot house is a large, open sundeck with several options for enjoying the sun, relaxing in the shade or simply watching the scenery.