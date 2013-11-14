Designed by the revered New Zealand-based designer Ron Holland and custom-built by RMK Marine in 2012, Karia is a stylish motor yacht and another in a long line of successful sale announcements emerging after the 54th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Originally listed at an asking price of €19,000,000, Karia is an idyllic cruiser with everything the modern superyacht owner could desire. Click here for more information.