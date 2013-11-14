Burger Yacht Sales Announce Sale of Motor Yacht Karia
Burger Yacht Sales, Burgess and Fraser Yachts have announced the successful sale the 45m (148’) superyacht Karia.
Designed by the revered New Zealand-based designer Ron Holland and custom-built by RMK Marine in 2012, Karia is a stylish motor yacht and another in a long line of successful sale announcements emerging after the 54th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
Originally listed at an asking price of €19,000,000, Karia is an idyllic cruiser with everything the modern superyacht owner could desire. Click here for more information.