Burger Yacht Sales Sell Fleurtje
In 1960, the outstanding DeVries Lentsch Jr schooner ‘Fleurtje’ was launched. In 2003, she was the focus of a major refit project, and in the closing phases of 2013, she was sold by Burger Yacht Sales, Fraser Yachts and Compass International.
It takes an owner with specific tastes to purchase a classic schooner like Fleurtje, and with an unforgettable style across 57m (187’) of yacht she has found her new home.
Fleurtje is a three masted, all roller furling, staysail schooner, designed by naval architect Robert Clark and built as a masterpiece by NV Amsterdamsche Sheepswerf G. DeVries Lentsch Jr. and delivered in 1960 to a Greek shipping magnate who enjoyed her for 24 years
Originally listed at an asking price $6,900,000, Fleurtje is yet another exciting sales announcement from Burger Yacht Sales.