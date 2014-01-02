Burger Yacht Sales Sell Fleurtje

It takes an owner with specific tastes to purchase a classic schooner like Fleurtje, and with an unforgettable style across 57m (187’) of yacht she has found her new home.

Fleurtje is a three masted, all roller furling, staysail schooner, designed by naval architect Robert Clark and built as a masterpiece by NV Amsterdamsche Sheepswerf G. DeVries Lentsch Jr. and delivered in 1960 to a Greek shipping magnate who enjoyed her for 24 years

Originally listed at an asking price $6,900,000, Fleurtje is yet another exciting sales announcement from Burger Yacht Sales.