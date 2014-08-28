Read online now
Burger Yacht Sales Sell Motor Yacht Yeratel G

By Ben Roberts

Built in 2003 by Westport, the 39.62m motor yacht Yeratel G is the latest sales announcements from Burger Yacht Sales.

A solid example of a classically styled tri-deck motor yacht with the fastest cruise speeds in her class, Yeratel G is a Gregory C. Marshall creation with expert construction ethics from Westport.

Boasting a 3,450nm range, this is an idyllic cruiser with space for nine guests across five cabins and a wealth of features which make Yeratel G a perfect entertainment yacht.

