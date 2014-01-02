Read online now
Burger Yacht Sales Sell M/Y At Last

By Ben Roberts

At Last, the 44.20m Heesen-built superyacht has now been sold by Burger Yacht Sales.

After a refit in 2009, At Last is a magnificent example of an idyllic cruising yacht with space in abundance.

Featuring a full beam Owner's Suite on deck with king size bed, one bath and two walk-in closets, a twin guest cabin and a VIP king suite, At last is ideal for either entertaining, chartering or experiencing the peace and quiet of life at sea.

Originally listed at an asking price of $6,900,000, Burger Yacht Sales have proudly sold this stylish and sophisticated vessel. 

