One of the world’s most innovative and visionary sailing yachts, Twizzle has been universally admired since she was delivered in 2010 by the revered Royal Huisman Shipyard in The Netherlands. This sophisticated, high performance yacht successfully combines cutting edge technology with the level of comfort and amenities seldom encountered on a sailing yacht. She is also certified to the highest levels for cruising in environmentally sensitive waters.



Hailed as one of the most elegant and stylish contemporary superyachts afloat, Twizzle’s impressive design credentials boast exterior/interior design by Redman Whiteley Dixon and interior décor by Todhunter Earle with naval architecture by Dubois Naval Architects. Her sleek, sculpted profile signals immediately that this is no ordinary sailing yacht and her sweeping teak decks are entirely bare of clutter. Unusually, her artfully created main deck linear living areas are entirely dedicated to guests and offer uninterrupted views across the water. On the lower deck, up to 11 guests enjoy luxury ensuite accommodations, configured as three doubles and a twin with pullman, plus a large master suite with bathroom, spa shower and private study.



With one of the most advanced sailing rigs ever created, Twizzle promises extraordinary performance and carries 1,780m² of sail; both main and mizzen sails can be hoisted simultaneously in under two minutes in winds as light as 5 knots.



Her ‘glass cockpit’ bridge has active glass panels and multiple screens, trackball and joystick controls with fully integrated navigation/communications data and monitoring system.



With circumnavigation in mind, she has a 62.25m carbon fibre Panamax main mast designed to clear Panama’s Bridge of the Americas at low water, and a 58m mizzen mast, which is the tallest ever built.



Her swing centreboard can be adjusted in one minute to any angle even at speed or when sailing, from maximum 10.4m to 3.8m for flexibility, stability and access to shallow waters.



Yet whether you want to race round the island or cruise around the world, Twizzle is ingeniously conceived to rise perfectly to any occasion and be enjoyed in all environments.



Recently exhibited publicly for the first time at the Singapore Yacht Show, Twizzle is currently located in South-East Asia as part of her world circumnavigation.



Twizzle is the ultimate pedigree sailing yacht, custom-designed and built for highly experienced and knowledgeable owners to a stringent specification.