Previously named Caneli, Triple 8 features a semi-displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure with teak decks. Built in Denmark at Royal Denship’s Aarhus facilities, the yacht has an elegant exterior and considered engineering by Diana Yacht Design, the team behind her signature sable-coloured hull.

Triple 8 is equipped with stabilisation and zero speed stabilisers for a smoother cruising experience and when at anchor. Powered by two Caterpillar (3508 B) 1489kW diesel engines and propelled by her twin screw propellers, Triple 8 is capable of a top speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. With 75,830 litre fuel tanks she has a maximum range of 3,915nm at 10 knots.

The interior of M/Y Triple 8 is courtesy of Italian design studio Michela Reverberi. The design team has matched exquisite Italian fabrics in neutral colours with bleached walnut carpentry for a tasteful backdrop and restful ambience, with the addition of brightly coloured furnishings to create a stylish flare.

Formal dining is served in a traditional dining room that can seat up to eight guests comfortably and is located alongside the main saloon. For more relaxed dining and entertaining, guests can unwind in the skylounge, which has an outdoor cinema. The highlight of the yacht’s amenities is the 16-metre sundeck that features a spa pool, a wet bar and oversized sun pads with sun loungers forward.

Triple 8 is able to accommodate up to 11 guests across five cabins, comprising of a master suite, three double rooms and one twin cabin, with space for a maximum of nine crew.