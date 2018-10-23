Equanimity’s interior was in the hands of renowned English designer, Andrew Winch, who used a variation of luxury materials throughout the superyacht which includes 11 glorious suites to call home. These include a remarkable master suite as well as one VVIP, two VIP and three doubles, two twins and two convertibles which accommodate up to 22 guests in addition to 28 doting crew.

Currently located in Malaysia, guests onboard Equanimity will be spoilt with a choice of extensive entertainment facilities including a beach club, health centre with gym, pilates studio, sauna, hammam, plunge pool and beauty salon. If that wasn’t enough, guests can experience the full luxury ‘travel in style’ motto with the use of a fully certified helipad, two 10.5m Hodgdon tenders as well as a 20 sqm swimming pool which includes jets.

“A judicial sale process will follow strict guidelines”, Burgess explains, “but essentially shall be by the submission of sealed bids by qualified potential buyers, to be opened by the Sheriff of the High Court of Malaya in November/December 2018. In accordance with Admiralty law, the judicial sale will provide the buyer with an internationally recognised ownership title free of mortgage, attachment and all encumbrances”.

As one of the largest yachts completed by the unrivalled Oceanco, we look forward to the new owner’s venture on this incredibly enviable Top 100 member.